Andrew Clemente

The Capital Theme

Andrew Clemente
Andrew Clemente
  • Save
The Capital Theme wordpress premium theme affiliate
Download color palette

Finally wrapped up a large client project that consisted of a custom affiliate theme (premium WP theme) and the product portal. Adding some final touches over the weekend

View all tags
Posted on Feb 10, 2012
Andrew Clemente
Andrew Clemente

More by Andrew Clemente

View profile
    • Like