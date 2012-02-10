Sarah Khan

DNC Party Logo

Sarah Khan
Sarah Khan
  • Save
DNC Party Logo dnc politics red white blue democrat charlotte obama north carolina flag logo carolyna black helvetica neue bold condensed gotham
Download color palette
Ce2c363cf88e87475529195a7df16109
Rebound of
DNC Party Sketch 2
By Sarah Khan
Sarah Khan
Sarah Khan

More by Sarah Khan

View profile
    • Like