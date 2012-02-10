Midas Kwant

Clear Icon in Green clear task managing green icon app ios
Because I simply just can't wait for the launch of Clear ( http://www.realmacsoftware.com/clear/ ) I designed their icon in green because that's my favorite color.

I don't know if it is already in the app but, I think it's also a great feature if they give you the option to choose your own color. Or just random color styles.

It would be cool if everyone rebounds this shot in an other color!

Posted on Feb 10, 2012
