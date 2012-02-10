Lucas Di Mattia

Puma Meetup Poster (05 - 06)

Puma Meetup Poster (05 - 06)
Poster proposals for a motorcycle riders meetup. Puma was a motorcycle made in Argentina in the '60s and national pride. Which one do you like most?

Posted on Feb 10, 2012
