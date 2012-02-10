Flavio Mercuri

Smooth wooden navigation bar

Flavio Mercuri
Flavio Mercuri
  • Save
Smooth wooden navigation bar smooth wooden navigation bar flavio mercuri web ui wood
Download color palette

i was painting a satin copper and i had an "inspiration" for wood!
=) it appens!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 10, 2012
Flavio Mercuri
Flavio Mercuri

More by Flavio Mercuri

View profile
    • Like