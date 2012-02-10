Bobby McKenna

A Bazillion Containers

A Bazillion Containers container vector color logo
Made a bunch of these containers as part of a (since deceased) brand concept for a transportation company. Threw 'em all on one page for Dribbble.

Posted on Feb 10, 2012
