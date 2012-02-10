Awaken Design Company

Upcoming Web Project | CSS3 FAQ Menu

Upcoming Web Project | CSS3 FAQ Menu
This is the FAQ section of a new website we're building for a new client that is set to release very soon. We're stoked on this FAQ section - it's pure CSS3 menu....can't wait to showcase this in our portfolio so you all can check it out.

We're responsible for this new client's UI Design, The HTML/CSS/Scripts and the branding/logo.
