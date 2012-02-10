Traci Williams

valentine sketch (modern english v2)

Wasn't loving the last version of this so I took a second stab at it.

ETA: I figured I'd freehand in an ampersand or the word "and" in different places for variety.

Rebound of
valentine sketch (top)
By Traci Williams
Posted on Feb 10, 2012
