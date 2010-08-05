Peter Coles

Black Rabbit Business Cards (The Back)

Black Rabbit Business Cards (The Back)
The reverse of the blackrabb.it cards, complete with intoxication disclaimer, in case the recipient of said card had a few too many shandies the night before.

Posted on Aug 5, 2010
