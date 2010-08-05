Robin Clediere

The Murtaugh list

The Murtaugh list murtaugh logo design red heart tml
Here's the logo of a project that will be released very soon, it was so fun to work on that. I hope you'll like it http://www.themurtaughlist.com

Posted on Aug 5, 2010
