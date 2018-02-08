Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Frankie Soo

letter w pencil logo

Frankie Soo
Frankie Soo
letter w pencil logo initial logo. design symbol branding writer copywriter education book publisher logo design clever logo modern logo w logo stylish logo letter w logo unique logo creative logo ux ui logo for sale letter w pencil logo

Letter W Pencil Logo

W pencil logo design for sale; the symbol consists of a capital letter "W" with two books and a pencil; unique and creative. The modern W pencil logo is suitable for companies or businesses about blogging, book editing, publishing, freelance copywriting and kids' education. The creative logo will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon.
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=58280

