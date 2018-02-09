Vadim Carazan
Carazan Brands

Grid Friday 3 | Golden ratio grid for V + Play logo

Vadim Carazan
Carazan Brands
Vadim Carazan for Carazan Brands
Hire Us
  • Save
Grid Friday 3 | Golden ratio grid for V + Play logo video app play growth modern icon brand branding hosting online business videos platform fly application leader fresh shadow mark button evolution entertainment promotion music
Download color palette

Hey guys,
this Friday I've decided to post the grid of the recent logo proposal for video hosting and marketing in a web based application. Vidello is a platform that enables users to host, stream, optimise and analyse their video performance.

This is a very simple logo concept designed with only 2 triangles, first big triangle represent "V" and second represent the play button. Because of simplicity of this concept was really hard to find something different and fresh looking graphically. After many sketches I came up with this logo on paper, but when I did it on Illustrator was a challenge to balance it. Very helpful to balance the logo was the golden ratio and also the shadow that connected better these two triangles.

Any feedback is welcome as always!

1
Rebound of
V + Play logo concept for video marketing app
By Vadim Carazan
Carazan Brands
Carazan Brands
Branding Design Studio with love for brands.
Hire Us

More by Carazan Brands

View profile
    • Like