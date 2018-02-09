Grid Friday 3 | Golden ratio grid for V + Play logo

Hey guys,

this Friday I've decided to post the grid of the recent logo proposal for video hosting and marketing in a web based application. Vidello is a platform that enables users to host, stream, optimise and analyse their video performance.

This is a very simple logo concept designed with only 2 triangles, first big triangle represent "V" and second represent the play button. Because of simplicity of this concept was really hard to find something different and fresh looking graphically. After many sketches I came up with this logo on paper, but when I did it on Illustrator was a challenge to balance it. Very helpful to balance the logo was the golden ratio and also the shadow that connected better these two triangles.

Any feedback is welcome as always!