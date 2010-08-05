Luke Dorny

Irony-rich Travel Poster

vector handmade cut paste travel blue aqua ice ice ice baby ucla
19th-century style travel poster from my scanned sketch for concept project while studying at UCLA a few years back.

And I should note that the lettering i drew up for this poster would influence me into creating the swooshy Butter Label vector logo of 2007.

Posted on Aug 5, 2010
