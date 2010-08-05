Luke Dorny

Bezier Classic

Luke Dorny
Luke Dorny
  • Save
Bezier Classic vector illustrator levels posterize ucla bezier
Download color palette

Created a scalable adaptation of my favorite album cover for the wall (5 foot by 5 foot).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2010
Luke Dorny
Luke Dorny

More by Luke Dorny

View profile
    • Like