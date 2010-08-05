Kyle Neath

Awesome users

Awesome users
Okay, hard to take credit for this... but come on.

My design, my user's content. Can't wait for the full public launch of http://jobs.github.com It won't be "just another job board"

Posted on Aug 5, 2010
