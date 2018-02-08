Sergii Tomchuk ✪
Studio Presto

Scott Laidler- Personal Trainer

Sergii Tomchuk ✪
Studio Presto
Sergii Tomchuk ✪ for Studio Presto
  • Save
Scott Laidler- Personal Trainer blue web ux sport ui promo fitness trainer motion minimal fullscreen animation
Download color palette

Scott Laidler
Fitness Columnist at The Daily Telegraph, Online/Film Personal Trainer & Marketing Coach
Over the past 10 years as a personal trainer He has transformed the physiques of Oscar winning actors, Paralympic athletes, and military service personnel

Don't forget to follow us on Behance https://www.behance.net/sergii_tomchuk

Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 8, 2018
Studio Presto
Studio Presto

More by Studio Presto

View profile
    • Like