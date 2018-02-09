BrandYourself Score Gauge Exploration

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Excited to be able to start sharing work from our project with BrandYourself now that the new product is live. Over the last couple years we have worked with them to redesign both the product and the company website.
This was the early exploration of the main gauge that displays your Reputation Score within the product. '
Keep an eye out for more of the design journey!
Made at HOUSE.
#housebuilt
house.andculture.com
Follow us @houseandculture