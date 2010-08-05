Shawn Borsky

C4 CULTIVAT

Shawn Borsky
Shawn Borsky
Hire Me
  • Save
C4 CULTIVAT logo wip futura fire
Download color palette

This is an in progress logo for a logo sustainable arts organization, its coming out nice.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2010
Shawn Borsky
Shawn Borsky
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Shawn Borsky

View profile
    • Like