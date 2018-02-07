Sevdenur Ozkan

Roger Federer

Hi everyone! I'm very happy to be part of this community. This is my first shot! Also thank you @Sai Smaran for the invite!

For me Roger Federer is the greatest sportsperson of all time. And i hope you like my first shot and Roger too !

Posted on Feb 7, 2018
