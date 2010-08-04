Matthew

Abstraction

Abstraction
Working on a greyscale start to a new app I'm working on with @smithk14. I was half way through designing this avatar upon which a user can draw when I realized that it was far too realistic and would make people feel like they had to draw something realistic rather than playful or simple. Interactions are a new game.

Posted on Aug 4, 2010
