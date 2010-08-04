André Luís

Photo slots

André Luís
André Luís
  • Save
Photo slots css simplistic dontmakemethink igive
Download color palette

Instead of forcing the user to read the counter "Free slots: 4", it's important to show the materialization of the "free slot"... easier to *get*.

Coming soon to iGive! (igive.sapo.pt)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2010
André Luís
André Luís

More by André Luís

View profile
    • Like