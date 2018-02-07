The Visual Team

Ebook 04: The Practical Handbook on Prototype and Presention

The Visual Team
The Visual Team
Hire Me
  • Save
Ebook 04: The Practical Handbook on Prototype and Presention design mock up ui ux jin design freebie ebook
Download color palette

An idea is only as good as how you express it.

Sharpen up your presentation skills and showcase your work with helpful tools packed in Ebook - Chapter Four!
Download here: https://thevisual.team/resources/ebook-04-the-practical-handbook-on-prototype-and-presention/

-

Looking for a User Experience (UX) & User Interface (UI) design agency based in Singapore? Let’s talk! hi@jin-design.com or check us out

View all tags
Posted on Feb 7, 2018
The Visual Team
The Visual Team
Follow us in our visual adventures.
Hire Me

More by The Visual Team

View profile
    • Like