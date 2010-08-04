Marshall Bock

Lovvve

Marshall Bock
Marshall Bock
  • Save
Lovvve dribbble pink white gradient simple illustrator photoshop noise
Download color palette

I've hoped to be invited to Dribbble for quite some time now. It's an awesome community full of inspiring, talented designers, and I'm stoked to finally be a part of it.

So for my first shot, in honor of my recent drafting, here's a little bit of love for all you Dribbblers. It's good to be here : )

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2010
Marshall Bock
Marshall Bock

More by Marshall Bock

View profile
    • Like