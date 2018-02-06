Dan Lehman

Pineapple Scum

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Pineapple Scum destroyer cheese pepperoni junk food pineapple millenium falcon star wars pizza
Download color palette

"I find your lack of taste disturbing."

This is my tribute to the internet fueled war over pineapple on pizza, which made it into the top 10 finalists of the 2018 Vinny's Pizza Playoff.

Vinny pizza playoff
Rebound of
Vinny's Pizza Playoff
By Sticker Mule
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like