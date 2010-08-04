Stephen Olmstead

Completed Conference Books

Completed Conference Books
The completed conference books arrived today for our big company conference next week (I'm an in-house designer during the day). Turned out really well- nice die-cuts, debossing and binding. Compare this to the original concept and they are very close!

Conference Book
Posted on Aug 4, 2010
