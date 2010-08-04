Buy Now Button

Clifton Labrum

Going to put an aviation iPhone app in the App Store soon. I'm creating a website to showcase the app (this is a different than the other app shot I posted).

This is a pretty important element on the page.

Posted on Aug 4, 2010
