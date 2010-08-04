Lydia Nichols

rsvp

Lydia Nichols
Lydia Nichols
  • Save
rsvp illustration rsvp wedding
Download color palette

Super sneak peek. Working on all of the print materials for my aunt and soon-to-be uncle's wedding. This fellow will be on their RVSP postcard. Oh yes–it's a state park/scout 'themed' wedding and is going to be held on a lake!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2010
Lydia Nichols
Lydia Nichols

More by Lydia Nichols

View profile
    • Like