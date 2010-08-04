Reagan Ray

RR Lettering - Digital

Reagan Ray
Reagan Ray
  • Save
RR Lettering - Digital type hand-drawn lettering illustration hand-lettering
Download color palette

Pulled my sketch into illustrator and knocked it out.

Decided the the loops on the R's were making things way too busy, so I simplified those. On to Photoshop next for some texture and other fun stuff.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2010
Reagan Ray
Reagan Ray
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Reagan Ray

View profile
    • Like