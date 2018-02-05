Here's the final cover for my forthcoming book, Ephemera. I posted an earlier version of this a little while back but I wanted to expand on it even further. I really want to push myself out of my comfort zone even more this year. I want to take more risks with my lettering and expand on my methods of creating. This piece was an outlet for that!

You can see more detail in the attachments, as well as see some samples of pages from the book. Pre-orders are available now. Learn more and order through the link!