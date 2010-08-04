Dan Davies

Dan Davies
Dan Davies
Interviews
Following on from the interviews I've done on my website, I've decided to make it into a website on its own. This is the first concept idea.

What do you think of the name?

Posted on Aug 4, 2010
Dan Davies
Dan Davies

