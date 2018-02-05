7
Sprocket Android 1.4.46 Assistant

Sprocket Android 1.4.46 Assistant
Usertesting the app I found out that riders assume the search icon FAB over the marketplace searches the marketplace and not a specs database. I decided to upgrade the icon from a spyglass to a rotating assistant animated symbol and add an intermediary assistant screen (also with the symbol rotating)
:)

If you had some simple overlay tutorial telling you it was the assistant and opening it showed the middle screen, would you know what it does? Give me your feedback please!

Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram

Sprocket Android 1.4.05 Snackbars
Posted on Feb 5, 2018
Retrograhic - We make a bicycle marketplace

