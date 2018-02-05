Sprocket Android 1.4.46 Assistant

Usertesting the app I found out that riders assume the search icon FAB over the marketplace searches the marketplace and not a specs database. I decided to upgrade the icon from a spyglass to a rotating assistant animated symbol and add an intermediary assistant screen (also with the symbol rotating)

:)

If you had some simple overlay tutorial telling you it was the assistant and opening it showed the middle screen, would you know what it does? Give me your feedback please!

