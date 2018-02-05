Sprocket Android 1.4.46 Assistant

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Usertesting the app I found out that riders assume the search icon FAB over the marketplace searches the marketplace and not a specs database. I decided to upgrade the icon from a spyglass to a rotating assistant animated symbol and add an intermediary assistant screen (also with the symbol rotating)
If you had some simple overlay tutorial telling you it was the assistant and opening it showed the middle screen, would you know what it does? Give me your feedback please!
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram