Moorthy Ganesan

Farmer Village logo Concept

Moorthy Ganesan
Moorthy Ganesan
  • Save
Farmer Village logo Concept 2d illustration logo-concept leaf-concept village agriculture logo farmer
Download color palette

The logo can be used for any of agriculture or farm etc.

*Note: Farmer village is dummy text.

If u guys like press "L" and any of suggestions are welcome. :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 5, 2018
Moorthy Ganesan
Moorthy Ganesan

More by Moorthy Ganesan

View profile
    • Like