7
Retrograhic

Sprocket App 2018 Tee

7
Retrograhic
7 for Retrograhic
  • Save
Sprocket App 2018 Tee instagram app bike cycle bicycle green simple design graphic tshirt shirt sprocket
Download color palette

Updated the Sprocket tshirt design for this year. Why might you ask the rear Sprocket symbol is on your rear? Wellp, the current shirts had it up between the clavicles where it was impossible to see for other cyclists when bent over on a bike! I put an IG @sprocketblog promo up there instead.

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram

Jersey sprocket
Rebound of
Sprocket - Bicycle Jerseys
By 7
View all tags
Posted on Feb 4, 2018
Retrograhic
Retrograhic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrograhic

View profile
    • Like