Chris Wardle-Cousins

Personal Website Ideas

Chris Wardle-Cousins
Chris Wardle-Cousins
  • Save
Personal Website Ideas web website website design blue
Download color palette

Part of an idea I'm working on for the redesign of my personal site. Incorporating my new logo.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2010
Chris Wardle-Cousins
Chris Wardle-Cousins

More by Chris Wardle-Cousins

View profile
    • Like