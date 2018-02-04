Dan Cederholm

Advencher Intro

2018 is off to a typical start. I bought a puppet, wrote a theme song, and filmed an intro video to a hopefully-forthcoming video series on designing and making merch.

PS: Thanks to @Unsplash for all the wonderful photos!

Posted on Feb 4, 2018
Dribbble Co-founder. Supply + Design. I’ll make you a logo.
