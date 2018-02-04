Malan Alankara

Independence Day | Sri Lanka

Independence Day | Sri Lanka flag mac icons 8bit simple pixels design freedom sri lanka icon
Independence getting pixelated. Need some clear vision to feel the real freedom.
Here is the pixel icon design series which tries to turn real-world objects into minimalized digital pixels.
Cheers!

Posted on Feb 4, 2018
