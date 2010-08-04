James Ford

Modal popup style

James Ford
James Ford
  • Save
Modal popup style imagesizer ui interface modal
Download color palette

I've been thinking that modal pop-up windows are more than just a technical limitation, and are actually quite useful. A neat way to cram more verbose options into a small interface!

D01cae913014d2fe7099b261a547d1f4
Rebound of
Design for ImageSizer v2
By James Ford
View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2010
James Ford
James Ford

More by James Ford

View profile
    • Like