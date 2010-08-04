Adam Shiver

Cube PSD

Cube PSD
So Terry Acker asked for a layered shiny little cube a couple times and I finally had a spare moment to throw one together. I used a couple layers for some of the sides to give it some different sheens and shines. The layered file will let you make your own colored cubes.

Here's a link to the PSD file.

If you use it for anything I'd love to see it.

Posted on Aug 4, 2010
