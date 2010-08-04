Patrick Schneider

Patrick Schneider
Patrick Schneider
Rawket Icon icon rocket design space
one of my first Icons/Illustrations I did with Photoshop when I started using something like half a year ago.

I tend to hate stuff I did after a while but I'm still very pleased with this one :)

