Marko Russiver

Gort Ashryn I

Marko Russiver
Marko Russiver
  • Save
Gort Ashryn I bookdesign planet space sci-fi cover explosion
Download color palette

Segment of Gort Ashryn I - Before the last war bookdesign. Moment captured is fraction of the second before bombing a planet.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2010
Marko Russiver
Marko Russiver

More by Marko Russiver

View profile
    • Like