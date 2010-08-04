Jason Vanlue

Who Two?

Jason Vanlue
Jason Vanlue
  • Save
Who Two? web cmyk helvetica
Download color palette

Same design, just scrolling a bit further down. Each colored box corresponds to service, when the user hovers / clicks the background will change to that color.

831d16c4bdb059f72240569104671237
Rebound of
Who?
By Jason Vanlue
View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2010
Jason Vanlue
Jason Vanlue

More by Jason Vanlue

View profile
    • Like