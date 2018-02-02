Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zhenya Rynzhuk
Birdie Fashion Store Categories Page Scroll Animation

Zhenya Rynzhuk for Synchronized
ui ux shop interface girls anim gif grid e-commerce fashion concept categories
Guys,

You probably should have seen my recent shot on the fashion e-commerce store called Birdie. I am really grateful for all your support that allowed it to be #1 yesterday.

Today, I am glad to share with you the scroll animation of the products grid on the Categories page.

My general objective with the design was to play with the geometry of layout, broken grid and whitespace.

I think it came out pretty neat and stylish. Eager to hear your opinion on this one.

Enjoy the weekend :)
Cheers!

Rebound of
Birdie Fashion Store Categories Page Animation
By Zhenya Rynzhuk
Posted on Feb 2, 2018
Synchronized
Full-service studio crafting unique digital experiences.
