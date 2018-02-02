Birdie Fashion Store Categories Page Scroll Animation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Guys,
You probably should have seen my recent shot on the fashion e-commerce store called Birdie. I am really grateful for all your support that allowed it to be #1 yesterday.
Today, I am glad to share with you the scroll animation of the products grid on the Categories page.
My general objective with the design was to play with the geometry of layout, broken grid and whitespace.
I think it came out pretty neat and stylish. Eager to hear your opinion on this one.
Enjoy the weekend :)
Cheers!
Press "L" to appreciate it
Sochnik | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Uplabs