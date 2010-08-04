Marco Suarez

Nickajack

Marco Suarez
Marco Suarez
  • Save
Nickajack design typography photography
Download color palette

This is the cover to an EP I recently released. I took the background photo while cruising down the Loch Ness in Scotland. It was as eerie as it looks here.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2010
Marco Suarez
Marco Suarez

More by Marco Suarez

View profile
    • Like