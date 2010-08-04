Sean Tubridy

Aurora

Sean Tubridy
Sean Tubridy
  • Save
Aurora painting sky clouds stars wood texture
Download color palette

A commissioned painting I just finished based on the Starry Skies prints I made a few years ago.

18" x 18" each - paint on stained plywood.

Full image here:
http://www.flickr.com/photos/seantubridy/4860282267/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2010
Sean Tubridy
Sean Tubridy

More by Sean Tubridy

View profile
    • Like