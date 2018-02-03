Dan Lehman

The Life Aquatic Equipment

The Life Aquatic Equipment
One thing I've learned while illustrating five Wes Anderson patterns is that there's almost always a walkie-talkie.

One of my favorite pieces of equipment from The Life Aquatic is Hennessey's espresso machine, which is stolen from his ocean laboratory.

You can view all of my Wes Anderson patterns on my site and buy this design on fabric from spoonflower.

Posted on Feb 3, 2018
