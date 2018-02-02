Dan Lehman

Life Aquatic Clothing

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Life Aquatic Clothing hat collection drawing illustration ocean sea flippers
Download color palette

In addition to the famous red beanies and Adidas sneakers, I will also be including a variety of other outfits and accessories in my illustrated Life Aquatic pattern.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 2, 2018
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like