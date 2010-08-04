Jordan Dobson Logo Mark on White

Jordan Dobson

orange red iteration mark logo jd
This is an iteration of a logo I am working on with Brandon Herbel. It's still rough but I wanted to get some feedback.

I'd love to hear any feedback you have. :)

Rebound of
Jordan Dobson Logo Mark
By Jordan Dobson
Posted on Aug 4, 2010
