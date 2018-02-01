Life Aquatic Sea Life

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
The Life Aquatic is full of interesting creatures, most of which are based on real animals but re-imagined through Wes Anderson's infinitely creative mind.
My upcoming Life Aquatic plot pattern will feature the jaguar shark, sugar crab, albino dolphins (with onboard cameras), Hennessey's research turtles, the crayon seahorse, and many other sea creatures.
See the final pattern, along with the full series, on my site.