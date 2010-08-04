Marko Russiver

Book cover

Book cover bookdesign dove book cover
Book cover for Estonian version of Dominque Moisi's "The Geopolitics of Emotion: How Cultures of Fear, Humiliation, and Hope are Reshaping the World". Went with white dove with olive branch flying out of nuclear mushroom :). I hope you like it!

Posted on Aug 4, 2010
