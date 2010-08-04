Tender - Admin - Sidebar hover states

Chris Rhee

EDIT (Jan 28, 2011): Realized there's still some activity on this shot, so I just wanted to say that we launched this redesign.

Cleaning up design elements as I code. A shot of some hover states in the sidebar. New version is on the right (If that wasn't obvious, then I probably failed.)

